Credit Suisse AG Increases Stake in The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE)

Credit Suisse AG grew its position in The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE) by 44.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,311 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,899 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.13% of The Cheesecake Factory worth $2,160,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Cheesecake Factory in the fourth quarter valued at $61,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of The Cheesecake Factory by 38.7% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,435 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Cheesecake Factory in the third quarter valued at $144,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Cheesecake Factory in the third quarter valued at $95,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of The Cheesecake Factory by 72.3% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,575 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. 93.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Matthew Eliot Clark sold 4,000 shares of The Cheesecake Factory stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.29, for a total value of $233,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,070,787.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 8.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:CAKE opened at $58.51 on Thursday. The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $14.63 and a fifty-two week high of $63.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.76. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.76.

The Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $554.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $603.93 million. The Cheesecake Factory had a negative net margin of 1.89% and a negative return on equity of 8.77%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated will post -1.2 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on CAKE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of The Cheesecake Factory from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of The Cheesecake Factory from $55.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of The Cheesecake Factory from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of The Cheesecake Factory from $38.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of The Cheesecake Factory from $37.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.00.

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated engages in the operation of restaurants. As of February 26, 2020, it owned and operated 294 restaurants in the United States and Canada under the brands of The Cheesecake Factory and North Italia; and a collection of Fox Restaurant Concepts, as well as 26 The Cheesecake Factory restaurants operated under licensing agreements internationally.

