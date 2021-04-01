Credit Suisse AG Purchases 14,751 Shares of Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB)

Credit Suisse AG increased its position in Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB) by 51.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,290 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,751 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.11% of Live Oak Bancshares worth $2,054,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LOB. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in Live Oak Bancshares during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Aperio Group LLC lifted its position in Live Oak Bancshares by 9.3% during the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 16,261 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 1,382 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Live Oak Bancshares by 2.3% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 63,591 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,611,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Live Oak Bancshares by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 15,349 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $728,000 after purchasing an additional 1,439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Live Oak Bancshares by 9.6% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 16,995 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 1,488 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.59% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on LOB shares. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Live Oak Bancshares from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Live Oak Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Live Oak Bancshares from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on shares of Live Oak Bancshares in a research note on Sunday, December 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.50.

In related news, insider Steve Smits sold 15,000 shares of Live Oak Bancshares stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.40, for a total value of $651,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 151,206 shares in the company, valued at $6,562,340.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 25.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ LOB opened at $68.49 on Thursday. Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.38 and a 52 week high of $71.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $56.61 and its 200 day moving average is $44.03. The company has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.83 and a beta of 1.30.

Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.16. Live Oak Bancshares had a net margin of 10.11% and a return on equity of 6.83%. The company had revenue of $73.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.63 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 9th were paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 8th. Live Oak Bancshares’s payout ratio is 27.27%.

About Live Oak Bancshares

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company for Live Oak Banking Company, which operates as a national online platform for small business lending. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Fintech, and Other. The Banking segment provides financing services to small businesses nationwide in targeted industries and deposit-related services to small businesses, consumers, and other customers nationwide.

