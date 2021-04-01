Credit Suisse AG Purchases 28,907 Shares of Mack-Cali Realty Co. (NYSE:CLI)

Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of Mack-Cali Realty Co. (NYSE:CLI) by 21.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 160,903 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,907 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.18% of Mack-Cali Realty worth $2,005,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its position in Mack-Cali Realty by 35.9% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 3,408 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Mack-Cali Realty by 33.2% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,488 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in Mack-Cali Realty by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 8,602 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its position in Mack-Cali Realty by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 11,027 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 851 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in Mack-Cali Realty during the 4th quarter worth $138,000. 86.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:CLI opened at $15.48 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of -7.70 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $14.96 and its 200 day moving average is $13.36. Mack-Cali Realty Co. has a 12 month low of $10.35 and a 12 month high of $18.83.

Mack-Cali Realty (NYSE:CLI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.02). Mack-Cali Realty had a negative return on equity of 5.80% and a negative net margin of 53.81%. Research analysts predict that Mack-Cali Realty Co. will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Mack-Cali Realty news, Director A. Akiva Katz bought 442,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.51 per share, with a total value of $6,413,420.00. Insiders own 6.83% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mack-Cali Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.00.

One of the country's leading real estate investment trusts (REITs), Mack-Cali Realty Corporation is an owner, manager and developer of premier office and multifamily properties in select waterfront and transit-oriented markets throughout New Jersey. Mack-Cali is headquartered in Jersey City, New Jersey, and is the visionary behind the city's flourishing waterfront, where the company is leading development, improvement and place-making initiatives for Harborside, a master-planned destination comprised of class A office, luxury apartments, diverse retail and restaurants, and public spaces.

