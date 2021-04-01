Credit Suisse AG Purchases 54,861 Shares of Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN)

Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN) by 50.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 164,156 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after buying an additional 54,861 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.12% of Capitol Federal Financial worth $2,052,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CFFN. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Capitol Federal Financial by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 300,149 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $2,781,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in Capitol Federal Financial by 199.9% in the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 85,519 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $792,000 after purchasing an additional 57,005 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Capitol Federal Financial by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 304,700 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $2,823,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Capitol Federal Financial in the 3rd quarter worth $2,360,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in Capitol Federal Financial by 64.6% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 48,676 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 19,106 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.22% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Anthony S. Barry purchased 10,000 shares of Capitol Federal Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.63 per share, for a total transaction of $126,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 34,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $439,233.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CFFN opened at $13.25 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.79 and a beta of 0.35. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.27. Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.75 and a 1 year high of $14.38.

Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ:CFFN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $48.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.39 million. Capitol Federal Financial had a net margin of 19.88% and a return on equity of 4.98%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th were given a dividend of $0.085 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. Capitol Federal Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 72.34%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Capitol Federal Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Capitol Federal Financial Company Profile

Capitol Federal Financial, Inc operates as the holding company for Capitol Federal Savings Bank that provides various retail banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts a range of deposit products, including savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, and certificates of deposits.

