Credit Suisse AG Raises Holdings in Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX)

Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX) by 92.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,556 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after buying an additional 24,246 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.13% of Cryoport worth $2,219,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CYRX. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in Cryoport in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $575,000. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new position in Cryoport in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $244,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Cryoport by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,790,881 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $132,288,000 after purchasing an additional 28,892 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Cryoport by 86.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 24,230 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $1,154,000 after purchasing an additional 11,210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Cryoport by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 86,400 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $4,095,000 after purchasing an additional 6,400 shares in the last quarter. 88.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Mark W. Sawicki sold 13,331 shares of Cryoport stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.13, for a total value of $734,938.03. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 30,342 shares in the company, valued at $1,672,754.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Edward J. Zecchini sold 4,167 shares of Cryoport stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.65, for a total value of $231,893.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 39,190 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,180,923.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on CYRX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cryoport from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Roth Capital increased their target price on Cryoport from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. SVB Leerink increased their target price on Cryoport from $50.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. UBS Group began coverage on Cryoport in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $84.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 target price on shares of Cryoport in a report on Monday, March 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Cryoport presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.00.

CYRX stock opened at $52.01 on Thursday. Cryoport, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.91 and a 52-week high of $84.97. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.62. The company has a quick ratio of 16.09, a current ratio of 16.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -89.67 and a beta of 1.23.

Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The consumer goods maker reported ($1.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($1.17). Cryoport had a negative return on equity of 17.68% and a negative net margin of 55.87%. The business had revenue of $48.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.96 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.05) EPS. Cryoport’s revenue for the quarter was up 426.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cryoport, Inc. will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Cryoport

Cryoport, Inc provides temperature-controlled logistics and biostorage services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Global Logistics Solutions and Global Bioservices. The Global Logistics Solutions segment offers Cryoportal, a cloud-based logistics management platform that supports the management of shipments, which includes order entry, document preparation, customs documentation, courier management, real-time shipment tracking and monitoring, issue resolution, and regulatory compliance requirements; and CryoPort Express Shippers, a dry vapor cryogenic shipper that use liquid nitrogen contained inside a vacuum insulated vessel, which serves as a refrigerant to provide stable storage temperatures.

