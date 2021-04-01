Credit Suisse AG Raises Holdings in Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI)

Credit Suisse AG increased its position in Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI) by 53.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 76,033 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 26,506 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.10% of Owens & Minor worth $2,058,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of OMI. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Owens & Minor by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,385,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,974,000 after buying an additional 1,728,997 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Owens & Minor in the 4th quarter worth $11,572,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Owens & Minor in the 4th quarter worth $11,301,000. AXA S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Owens & Minor in the 3rd quarter worth $5,728,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Owens & Minor by 18.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 966,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,152,000 after buying an additional 151,943 shares during the period. 72.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:OMI opened at $37.59 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 0.26. Owens & Minor, Inc. has a one year low of $5.50 and a one year high of $39.45. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.47.

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. Owens & Minor had a positive return on equity of 18.07% and a negative net margin of 0.72%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Owens & Minor, Inc. will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a $0.002 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.02%. Owens & Minor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1.79%.

In other Owens & Minor news, SVP Jonathan A. Leon sold 5,000 shares of Owens & Minor stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.90, for a total value of $164,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 119,644 shares in the company, valued at $3,936,287.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Shana Carol Neal sold 12,578 shares of Owens & Minor stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.85, for a total value of $476,077.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 168,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,384,310.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,369 shares of company stock valued at $919,421 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

OMI has been the topic of several research reports. Smith Barney Citigroup initiated coverage on Owens & Minor in a research report on Friday, December 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Owens & Minor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Barclays raised their price objective on Owens & Minor from $23.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. UBS Group raised Owens & Minor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded Owens & Minor to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.45.

Owens & Minor, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Global Solutions and Global Products. The Global Solutions segment offers a portfolio of products and services to healthcare providers and manufacturers.

