Credit Suisse AG Raises Holdings in Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC)

Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC) by 5.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 100,660 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 5,123 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.09% of Teradata worth $2,262,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Kempen Capital Management N.V. increased its holdings in Teradata by 207.4% during the fourth quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 1,671,064 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,549,000 after buying an additional 1,127,424 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Teradata by 3.4% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 319,469 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,252,000 after buying an additional 10,387 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Teradata by 18.1% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 116,678 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,649,000 after purchasing an additional 17,911 shares during the last quarter. Lapides Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Teradata by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Lapides Asset Management LLC now owns 192,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,316,000 after purchasing an additional 16,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in Teradata by 161.9% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 4,447 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 2,749 shares during the last quarter.

TDC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Teradata from $30.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Teradata from $32.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday, February 5th. Bank of America raised shares of Teradata from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Teradata from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, JMP Securities upgraded shares of Teradata from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.70.

NYSE TDC opened at $38.54 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion, a PE ratio of 43.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a fifty day moving average of $43.39 and a 200 day moving average of $28.14. Teradata Co. has a 1 year low of $17.99 and a 1 year high of $59.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $491.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $479.45 million. Teradata had a net margin of 5.49% and a return on equity of 15.12%. Research analysts expect that Teradata Co. will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Teradata news, CEO Stephen Mcmillan sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.03, for a total value of $270,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 292,243 shares in the company, valued at $7,899,328.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director David E. Kepler sold 42,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.76, for a total transaction of $2,001,328.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 58,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,749,768.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 91,917 shares of company stock valued at $3,826,571. Insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

About Teradata

Teradata Corporation provides hybrid cloud analytics software. Its solutions and services comprise software, hardware, and related business consulting and support services to deliver analytics in company's analytical ecosystem. The company operates through three segments: North America and Latin America region; Europe, Middle East and Africa region; and Asia Pacific and Japan region.

