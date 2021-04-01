Credit Suisse AG Raises Stake in Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI)

Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI) by 36.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 158,039 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,390 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.12% of Northwest Bancshares worth $2,012,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of NWBI. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Northwest Bancshares in the 1st quarter worth approximately $146,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 72,763 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $669,000 after purchasing an additional 7,124 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 266,748 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $2,454,000 after purchasing an additional 7,600 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC raised its position in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 83.7% in the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 89,270 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $821,000 after purchasing an additional 40,676 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 274,700 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $2,527,000 after acquiring an additional 4,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.77% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO William W. Harvey sold 4,911 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.59, for a total value of $66,740.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 175,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,383,672.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO William W. Harvey sold 5,089 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.37, for a total value of $68,039.93. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 175,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,346,274.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 17,485 shares of company stock worth $238,624 and sold 79,376 shares worth $1,123,809. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, B. Riley upped their price target on Northwest Bancshares from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Northwest Bancshares presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.33.

Shares of NASDAQ NWBI opened at $14.45 on Thursday. Northwest Bancshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.52 and a 1-year high of $15.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $14.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of 25.80 and a beta of 0.68.

Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The savings and loans company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. Northwest Bancshares had a return on equity of 7.20% and a net margin of 11.80%. The firm had revenue of $135.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $137.70 million. Equities research analysts expect that Northwest Bancshares, Inc. will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 4th were given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.26%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 3rd. Northwest Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.38%.

Northwest Bancshares Company Profile

Northwest Bancshares, Inc operates as a holding company for Northwest Bank that offers various personal and business banking solutions. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking, savings, money market deposit, term certificate, and individual retirement accounts. Its loan products include one-to-four family residential real estate, short-term consumer, multi-family residential and commercial real estate, commercial business, and residential mortgage loans; home equity lines of credit; and consumer loans comprising automobile, sales finance, unsecured personal, and credit card loans, as well as loans secured by deposit accounts.

