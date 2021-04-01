Credit Suisse AG Raises Stock Holdings in Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK)

Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) by 23.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 66,572 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,565 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.05% of Bank OZK worth $2,081,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank OZK during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bank OZK during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in Bank OZK by 573.7% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 3,643 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Bank OZK during the 4th quarter valued at $200,000. Finally, Palouse Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Bank OZK during the 4th quarter valued at $202,000. 85.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bank OZK alerts:

Shares of Bank OZK stock opened at $40.85 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $41.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.92. The company has a market capitalization of $5.28 billion, a PE ratio of 19.45 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Bank OZK has a 52 week low of $15.17 and a 52 week high of $45.83.

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.15. Bank OZK had a return on equity of 6.58% and a net margin of 22.78%. The business had revenue of $266.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $250.03 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Bank OZK will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 15th were given a dividend of $0.278 per share. This is an increase from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 14th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. Bank OZK’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.64%.

OZK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James increased their price target on Bank OZK from $31.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Citigroup increased their price target on Bank OZK from $32.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Bank OZK from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bank OZK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Truist upped their price objective on Bank OZK from $37.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.33.

About Bank OZK

Bank OZK provides various retail and commercial banking services. The company accepts various deposit products, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time deposits. It also offers real estate, consumer and small business, indirect consumer RV and marine, commercial and industrial, government guaranteed, agricultural, homebuilder, and affordable housing loans; business aviation and subscription financing services; and mortgage and other lending products.

Further Reading: Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for Bank OZK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank OZK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.