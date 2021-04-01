Credit Suisse AG Raises Stock Holdings in NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH)

Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH) by 36.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 92,179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,579 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.11% of NMI worth $2,087,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Walthausen & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NMI during the 4th quarter worth $2,446,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in NMI in the fourth quarter valued at about $5,130,000. Next Century Growth Investors LLC raised its stake in NMI by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Next Century Growth Investors LLC now owns 1,223,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,705,000 after buying an additional 152,841 shares during the last quarter. Muhlenkamp & Co. Inc. raised its stake in NMI by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Muhlenkamp & Co. Inc. now owns 329,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,456,000 after buying an additional 2,590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P raised its stake in NMI by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 149,277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,381,000 after buying an additional 3,978 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.94% of the company’s stock.

NMI stock opened at $23.64 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.46 and a beta of 1.72. NMI Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.49 and a 52 week high of $26.13. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.10. NMI had a return on equity of 15.70% and a net margin of 40.51%. Equities analysts expect that NMI Holdings, Inc. will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. B. Riley increased their price target on NMI from $26.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. BTIG Research raised their price objective on NMI from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NMI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded NMI from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.55.

In other NMI news, SVP Julie Norberg sold 2,933 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.81, for a total value of $75,700.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Bradley M. Shuster sold 36,628 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.92, for a total value of $802,885.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 636,679 shares in the company, valued at $13,956,003.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 102,395 shares of company stock worth $2,415,014. 3.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NMI Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage guaranty insurance services in the United States. The company offers mortgage insurance services; and outsourced loan review services to mortgage loan originators. It serves national and regional mortgage banks, money center banks, credit unions, community banks, builder-owned mortgage lenders, internet-sourced lenders, and other non-bank lenders.

