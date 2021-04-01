Credit Suisse AG Raises Stock Holdings in Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD)

Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD) by 131.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 52,286 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,698 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.08% of Revolution Medicines worth $2,070,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Revolution Medicines by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 56,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,229,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Revolution Medicines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Revolution Medicines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $90,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Revolution Medicines by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 83,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,292,000 after acquiring an additional 3,042 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Revolution Medicines by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 46,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,834,000 after acquiring an additional 4,799 shares in the last quarter. 85.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Revolution Medicines alerts:

In other news, insider Mark A. Goldsmith sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.42, for a total transaction of $227,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Barbara Weber sold 5,336 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $240,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,536 shares of company stock worth $1,700,770 in the last ninety days.

Several research firms recently weighed in on RVMD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Revolution Medicines from $33.00 to $44.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Revolution Medicines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price target on Revolution Medicines from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd.

Shares of Revolution Medicines stock opened at $45.88 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $46.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.11. Revolution Medicines, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.22 and a 52 week high of $56.18.

Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.14). Revolution Medicines had a negative net margin of 191.17% and a negative return on equity of 32.25%. On average, equities analysts expect that Revolution Medicines, Inc. will post -1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Revolution Medicines Company Profile

Revolution Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, focuses on developing therapies to inhibit targets primarily within the RAS and mTOR signaling pathways. The company's principal product candidate is RMC-4630, an inhibitor of SHP2, which is in Phase 1b/2 study for the treatment of RAS-dependent tumors.

Further Reading: What are Institutional Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Revolution Medicines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Revolution Medicines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.