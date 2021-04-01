Credit Suisse AG Raises Stock Position in Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP)

Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP) by 51.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 252,578 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 85,435 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.13% of Plains GP worth $2,134,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PAGP. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Plains GP during the 4th quarter worth $533,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Plains GP by 54.6% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 192,054 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,622,000 after acquiring an additional 67,845 shares during the last quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Plains GP by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 29,638 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 2,879 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Plains GP by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 798,391 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $6,746,000 after acquiring an additional 47,409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Plains GP by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 4,578,208 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $38,686,000 after acquiring an additional 389,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PAGP opened at $9.40 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.90. The company has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.43 and a beta of 2.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.35. Plains GP Holdings, L.P. has a 52-week low of $4.91 and a 52-week high of $12.90.

Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The pipeline company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.33). Plains GP had a negative net margin of 1.89% and a positive return on equity of 12.33%. As a group, analysts forecast that Plains GP Holdings, L.P. will post 8.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 29th were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.66%. Plains GP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.73%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PAGP. Wolfe Research restated a “peer perform” rating on shares of Plains GP in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Plains GP in a research note on Monday, February 1st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Plains GP from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Plains GP in a research note on Monday. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Plains GP from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Plains GP currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.42.

Plains GP Holdings, L.P. owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics. The Transportation segment engages in the transportation of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGLs) on pipelines, gathering systems, trucks, and barges.

