Credit Suisse AG Reduces Stock Position in Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR)

Credit Suisse AG cut its stake in Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR) by 91.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 82,451 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 912,963 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.30% of Esperion Therapeutics worth $2,143,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Esperion Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Esperion Therapeutics by 843.1% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,405 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 2,150 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Esperion Therapeutics by 75.3% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,236 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 1,820 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Esperion Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $186,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Esperion Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $220,000.

Shares of ESPR opened at $28.05 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $783.80 million, a P/E ratio of -7.29 and a beta of 1.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $29.07 and a 200 day moving average of $30.35. Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.90 and a twelve month high of $53.73.

Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.89) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($3.76) by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $9.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.52 million. Esperion Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 46.15% and a negative return on equity of 629.88%. Esperion Therapeutics’s revenue was up 881.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($2.26) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Esperion Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $44.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Esperion Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $52.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Esperion Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $40.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Esperion Therapeutics from $150.00 to $134.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.60.

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines for the treatment of patients with elevated low-density lipoprotein cholesterol in the United States. Its lead product candidates are NEXLETOL (bempedoic acid) and NEXLIZET (bempedoic acid and ezetimibe) tablets for the treatment of patients with atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease or heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia.

