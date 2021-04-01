Credit Suisse AG Sells 10,629 Shares of BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTAI)

Credit Suisse AG lessened its position in BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTAI) by 17.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,751 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,629 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.20% of BioXcel Therapeutics worth $2,254,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp increased its holdings in BioXcel Therapeutics by 32.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,293,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,102,000 after purchasing an additional 319,475 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP increased its holdings in BioXcel Therapeutics by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,013,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,839,000 after purchasing an additional 11,740 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in BioXcel Therapeutics by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 899,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,572,000 after purchasing an additional 89,674 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in BioXcel Therapeutics by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 685,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,666,000 after purchasing an additional 95,126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 684,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,646,000 after buying an additional 90,695 shares during the period. 48.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Frank Yocca sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.39, for a total value of $725,850.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 103,397 shares in the company, valued at $5,003,380.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Vincent O’neill sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.47, for a total value of $1,236,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,236,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 65,000 shares of company stock worth $3,352,100. Corporate insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:BTAI opened at $43.16 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.10. The firm has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.81 and a beta of 1.31. BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.00 and a 52-week high of $71.50.

BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($0.01). On average, equities research analysts expect that BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BTAI shares. UBS Group started coverage on BioXcel Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $99.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright increased their price target on BioXcel Therapeutics from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, December 28th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, BioXcel Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.00.

BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on artificial intelligence-based drug development in the fields of neuroscience and immuno-oncology in the United States. The company is involved in developing BXCL501, a sublingual thin film formulation of adrenergic receptor agonist dexmedetomidine for the treatment of agitation resulting from neurological and psychiatric disorders; and BXCL701, an immune activator for the treatment of prostate and pancreatic cancers, and solid tumors.

