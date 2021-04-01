Credit Suisse AG Sells 1,653 Shares of Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK)

Credit Suisse AG reduced its holdings in Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK) by 5.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,197 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,653 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Westlake Chemical were worth $2,138,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Westlake Chemical in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new position in Westlake Chemical in the 4th quarter worth approximately $204,000. CI Investments Inc. increased its position in Westlake Chemical by 315.6% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 2,689 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 2,042 shares during the period. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC increased its position in Westlake Chemical by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Westlake Chemical in the 4th quarter worth approximately $286,000. 28.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WLK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Westlake Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $79.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Sunday, December 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 price objective (down from $104.00) on shares of Westlake Chemical in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. TheStreet upgraded Westlake Chemical from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Westlake Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Westlake Chemical from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.07.

Westlake Chemical stock opened at $88.79 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.85. The firm has a market cap of $11.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.40, a P/E/G ratio of 38.49 and a beta of 1.62. The business’s fifty day moving average is $88.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.14. Westlake Chemical Co. has a 52 week low of $34.02 and a 52 week high of $97.25.

Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. Westlake Chemical had a return on equity of 4.74% and a net margin of 5.14%. The business’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Westlake Chemical Co. will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 1st. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Westlake Chemical’s payout ratio is currently 33.13%.

In related news, CEO Lawrence E. Teel sold 33,449 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.96, for a total value of $2,908,725.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 13,865 shares in the company, valued at $1,205,700.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark Steven Bender sold 15,740 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.70, for a total value of $1,490,578.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 42,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,988,764. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 92,519 shares of company stock valued at $8,415,449. 73.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Westlake Chemical Company Profile

Westlake Chemical Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets basic chemicals, vinyls, polymers, and building products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Vinyls and Olefins. The Vinyls segment provides specialty and commodity polyvinyl chloride (PVC), vinyl chloride monomers, ethylene dichloride, chlorine, caustic soda, chlorinated derivative, and ethylene products.

