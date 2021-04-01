Credit Suisse AG Sells 26,030 Shares of Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT)

Credit Suisse AG reduced its stake in Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT) by 34.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 49,531 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 26,030 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.20% of Arcturus Therapeutics worth $2,148,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ARCT. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Arcturus Therapeutics by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 76,051 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,263,000 after acquiring an additional 10,953 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Arcturus Therapeutics by 24.5% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 36,648 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,572,000 after acquiring an additional 7,216 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Arcturus Therapeutics by 20.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,162,228 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $49,859,000 after acquiring an additional 198,866 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 30.0% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 43,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,858,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 8,782 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $377,000 after buying an additional 1,224 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.33% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Pad Chivukula sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.40, for a total value of $464,000.00. 12.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from $45.00 to $35.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 8th. Roth Capital reduced their target price on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from $77.00 to $45.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, January 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $118.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James downgraded shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from $62.00 to $133.00 in a report on Monday, December 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.31.

Arcturus Therapeutics stock opened at $41.30 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.24 and a beta of 3.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 11.21 and a quick ratio of 11.21. Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.93 and a 1 year high of $129.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $54.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.32.

Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.88) by ($0.37). Arcturus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 506.70% and a negative return on equity of 52.32%. Research analysts expect that Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. will post -3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Arcturus Therapeutics Company Profile

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc, an RNA medicines company, focuses on the treatment of liver and respiratory care diseases. The company engages in the discovery and development of RNA medicines, including the production of RNA drug substance and nanoparticle-formulated drug product; and development of infectious disease vaccines using its Self-Transcribing and Replicating RNA (STARR) technology.

