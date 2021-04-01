Credit Suisse AG Sells 30,160 Shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC)

Credit Suisse AG reduced its position in Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) by 5.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 490,841 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 30,160 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.21% of Diversified Healthcare Trust worth $2,022,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 194,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $802,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Diversified Healthcare Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,765,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Diversified Healthcare Trust by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,386,531 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,713,000 after purchasing an additional 227,486 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in Diversified Healthcare Trust by 60.3% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 21,819 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 8,211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in Diversified Healthcare Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Institutional investors own 74.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Diversified Healthcare Trust alerts:

NASDAQ:DHC opened at $4.78 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.78 and its 200 day moving average is $4.47. Diversified Healthcare Trust has a fifty-two week low of $2.15 and a fifty-two week high of $7.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of -6.46, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.83.

Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.12). Diversified Healthcare Trust had a negative return on equity of 6.33% and a negative net margin of 11.64%. Equities analysts forecast that Diversified Healthcare Trust will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 25th were paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 22nd. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. Diversified Healthcare Trust’s payout ratio is 3.05%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on DHC shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust from $4.75 to $5.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $4.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on Diversified Healthcare Trust from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.21.

About Diversified Healthcare Trust

DHC is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, that owns medical office and life science properties, senior living communities and wellness centers throughout the United States. DHC is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc, an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, MA.

Recommended Story: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC).

Receive News & Ratings for Diversified Healthcare Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diversified Healthcare Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.