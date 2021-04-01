Credit Suisse Group Increases Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) Price Target to $50.00

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) had its target price boosted by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group from $46.00 to $50.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the pharmacy operator’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price indicates a potential downside of 8.58% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on WBA. Robert W. Baird raised Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $37.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Barclays boosted their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $40.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.22.

WBA traded down $0.21 during trading on Thursday, reaching $54.69. 308,498 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,665,064. The stock has a market cap of $47.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.44. Walgreens Boots Alliance has a fifty-two week low of $33.36 and a fifty-two week high of $56.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.08.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 30th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $32.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.16 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 18.33% and a net margin of 0.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.52 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Walgreens Boots Alliance will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WBA. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 164.8% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 56,466 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,028,000 after acquiring an additional 35,146 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 16,089 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $578,000 after purchasing an additional 2,045 shares during the period. Prospector Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 42.3% in the 3rd quarter. Prospector Partners LLC now owns 9,080 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Fiduciary Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 57,242 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,056,000 after purchasing an additional 2,314 shares during the period. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,812 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $568,000 after purchasing an additional 2,651 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.96% of the company’s stock.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

