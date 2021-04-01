Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the sixteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $113.17.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CREE. New Street Research began coverage on shares of Cree in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Roth Capital upgraded shares of Cree from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Charter Equity upgraded shares of Cree from a “market perform” rating to a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Cree from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $105.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Cree from $60.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th.

Shares of Cree stock opened at $108.13 on Thursday. Cree has a twelve month low of $31.08 and a twelve month high of $129.90. The company has a quick ratio of 3.78, a current ratio of 4.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $112.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.88 and a beta of 1.43.

Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The LED producer reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.01. Cree had a negative net margin of 38.54% and a negative return on equity of 5.94%. The business had revenue of $127.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.54 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.10) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cree will post -1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Cree news, Director John B. Replogle sold 1,722 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.60, for a total transaction of $178,399.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 61,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,366,012.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Clyde Hosein sold 13,816 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.48, for a total transaction of $1,733,631.68. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cree in the 4th quarter valued at $122,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cree in the third quarter valued at about $1,124,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Cree in the third quarter valued at about $1,272,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its holdings in shares of Cree by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 5,670 shares of the LED producer’s stock valued at $600,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning raised its holdings in shares of Cree by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning now owns 50,000 shares of the LED producer’s stock valued at $5,295,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter.

Cree, Inc provides lighting-class light emitting diode (LED) and semiconductor products for power and radio-frequency (RF) applications in the United States, China, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Wolfspeed and LED Products. The Wolfspeed segment offers silicon carbide (SiC) materials for RF, power switching, gemstones, and other applications.

