Crew Energy Inc. (TSE:CR) Director David G. Smith Sells 14,808 Shares

Crew Energy Inc. (TSE:CR) Director David G. Smith sold 14,808 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.15, for a total value of C$17,029.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 194,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$223,603.70.

Shares of TSE CR traded down C$0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting C$1.12. 1,085,323 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 548,557. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.03, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$1.07 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.65. The firm has a market cap of C$169.32 million and a P/E ratio of -0.84. Crew Energy Inc. has a twelve month low of C$0.18 and a twelve month high of C$1.29.

Crew Energy (TSE:CR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported C$0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.02) by C$0.15. The firm had revenue of C$42.60 million during the quarter. On average, analysts expect that Crew Energy Inc. will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Scotiabank upped their target price on Crew Energy from C$0.75 to C$1.50 in a report on Friday, March 12th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$1.50 target price on shares of Crew Energy in a report on Monday, March 15th. TD Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and set a C$1.25 price objective on shares of Crew Energy in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Crew Energy from C$0.90 to C$1.40 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, ATB Capital boosted their price objective on Crew Energy from C$1.35 to C$1.50 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$1.37.

Crew Energy Company Profile

Crew Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, condensate, and natural gas liquids (NGL) in Canada. The company primarily holds interests in the Septimus/West Septimus, Tower, Groundbirch, Attachie, and Portage assets comprising approximately 438 net sections with condensate, light oil, liquids-rich natural gas, and dry gas reserves located in the Montney area situated to the south and west of Fort St.

