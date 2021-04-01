Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by SVB Leerink

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at SVB Leerink in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $33.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink’s target price points to a potential upside of 115.97% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.75.

Get Crinetics Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of CRNX opened at $15.28 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $503.05 million, a P/E ratio of -6.37 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.72. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $11.61 and a twelve month high of $23.70.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.08). On average, equities research analysts forecast that Crinetics Pharmaceuticals will post -2.35 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CRNX. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,716,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $15,034,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $453,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $12,013,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.15% of the company’s stock.

About Crinetics Pharmaceuticals

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for rare endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. Its lead product candidate is paltusotine, an oral selective nonpeptide somatostatin receptor type 2 biased agonist, which is in Phase I clinical trials used for the treatment of acromegaly and neuroendocrine tumors.

Recommended Story: What is the Current Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crinetics Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.