Critical Survey: Bryn Mawr Bank (NASDAQ:BMTC) vs. Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF)

Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF) and Bryn Mawr Bank (NASDAQ:BMTC) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings and institutional ownership.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

57.0% of Heartland Financial USA shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 77.5% of Bryn Mawr Bank shares are held by institutional investors. 6.5% of Heartland Financial USA shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.4% of Bryn Mawr Bank shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Heartland Financial USA and Bryn Mawr Bank’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Heartland Financial USA 21.09% 9.66% 1.09% Bryn Mawr Bank 12.77% 5.58% 0.66%

Dividends

Heartland Financial USA pays an annual dividend of $0.88 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.8%. Bryn Mawr Bank pays an annual dividend of $1.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.3%. Heartland Financial USA pays out 21.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Bryn Mawr Bank pays out 34.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Heartland Financial USA has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Bryn Mawr Bank has increased its dividend for 8 consecutive years. Bryn Mawr Bank is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Heartland Financial USA and Bryn Mawr Bank, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Heartland Financial USA 0 1 2 0 2.67 Bryn Mawr Bank 0 6 0 0 2.00

Heartland Financial USA currently has a consensus target price of $44.00, indicating a potential downside of 12.44%. Bryn Mawr Bank has a consensus target price of $36.00, indicating a potential downside of 21.71%. Given Heartland Financial USA’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Heartland Financial USA is more favorable than Bryn Mawr Bank.

Volatility and Risk

Heartland Financial USA has a beta of 1.32, meaning that its stock price is 32% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bryn Mawr Bank has a beta of 0.92, meaning that its stock price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Heartland Financial USA and Bryn Mawr Bank’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Heartland Financial USA $630.54 million 3.35 $149.13 million $4.14 12.12 Bryn Mawr Bank $275.57 million 3.33 $59.20 million $3.10 14.83

Heartland Financial USA has higher revenue and earnings than Bryn Mawr Bank. Heartland Financial USA is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Bryn Mawr Bank, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Heartland Financial USA beats Bryn Mawr Bank on 13 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

Heartland Financial USA Company Profile

Heartland Financial USA, Inc., a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial, small business, and consumer banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and other demand deposit accounts; NOW, savings, money market, and individual retirement accounts; certificates of deposit; and other time deposits. The company also offers commercial and industrial loans; commercial real estate and real estate mortgage loans; small business loans; agricultural loans; consumer loans comprising motor vehicle and home improvement loans, home equity line of credit, and fixed rate home equity and personal lines of credit; and credit cards for commercial, business, and personal use, as well as debit cards. In addition, it provides online banking, mobile banking, telephone banking, bill payment, automated clearing house, wire transfer, zero balance account, transaction reporting, lock box, remote deposit capture, accounts receivable, commercial purchasing card, investment sweep account, reconciliation, treasury management, foreign exchange, and various fraud prevention services, such as check and electronic positive pay, and virus/malware protection services, as well as automated teller machines. Further, the company offers investment services, such as mutual funds, annuities, retirement products, education savings products, and brokerage services, as well as vehicle, property and casualty, and life and disability insurance products. Additionally, it is involved in the community development, consumer finance, multi-line insurance agency, and property management businesses. The company operates through 133 banking locations in Iowa, Illinois, Wisconsin, New Mexico, Arizona, Montana, Colorado, Minnesota, Kansas, Missouri, Texas, and California. Heartland Financial USA, Inc. was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Dubuque, Iowa.

Bryn Mawr Bank Company Profile

Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company for The Bryn Mawr Trust Company that provides commercial and retail banking services to individual and business customers. It operates in two segments, Wealth Management and Banking. The company accepts deposit products, including interest-bearing demand accounts, wholesale time deposits, retail time deposits, savings accounts, noninterest-bearing deposits, money market accounts, and wholesale non-maturity deposits. It also provides loan and lease portfolio of products, such as commercial mortgages, home equity lines and loans, and residential mortgages, as well as construction, commercial and industrial, and consumer loans; and leasing services. In addition, the company offers wealth management services comprising trust administration and other related fiduciary, custody, investment management and advisory, employee benefits and IRA administration, estate settlement, financial planning, and brokerage services, as well as estate administration, retirement planning, and tax planning and preparation services. Further, it provides insurance and related products and services that include casualty, property, and allied insurance lines, as well as life insurance, annuities, medical insurance, and accident and health insurance for groups and individuals. Additionally, the company offers a small-ticket equipment financing services. It provides its services through 43 banking locations, seven wealth management offices, and two insurance and risk management locations in the Montgomery, Chester, Delaware, Philadelphia, and Dauphin Counties in Pennsylvania; New Castle County in Delaware; and Mercer and Camden Counties in New Jersey. The company was founded in 1889 and is headquartered in Bryn Mawr, Pennsylvania.

