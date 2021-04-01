CROAT Market Capitalization Hits $306,920.46 (CROAT)

CROAT (CURRENCY:CROAT) traded 21.8% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on April 1st. In the last week, CROAT has traded 39.6% higher against the dollar. CROAT has a market capitalization of $306,920.46 and approximately $320.00 worth of CROAT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CROAT coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0036 or 0.00000006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Electroneum (ETN) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0315 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Beldex (BDX) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0794 or 0.00000134 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000007 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000029 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded 16% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded 16.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About CROAT

CROAT is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. CROAT’s total supply is 86,286,099 coins. CROAT’s official Twitter account is @croatcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for CROAT is croat.cat.

According to CryptoCompare, “Croat is a virtual coin or criptocurrency based on Cryptonote algorithm. Their objective is to create a Catalan product, a tool destined to be used by the people, governed by the people, and that brings benefits directly to the people. Croat was one of the most used and longest lived of the Catalan coins (fiat). Croat is an important part of the historical dentity of the Catalan people. Croat as an altcoin brings the Catalan coin from the past into the future.A tool within everyone’s reach, justified not only by economical needs, but also by historical, cultural and personal ones. More info on Croat's history here. facebook “

CROAT Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CROAT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CROAT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CROAT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

