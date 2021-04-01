CROAT Price Up 14.5% Over Last 7 Days (CROAT)

CROAT (CURRENCY:CROAT) traded 15.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 1st. Over the last week, CROAT has traded up 14.5% against the U.S. dollar. One CROAT coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0030 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. CROAT has a market capitalization of $258,952.69 and $182.00 worth of CROAT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Electroneum (ETN) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0328 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Beldex (BDX) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0817 or 0.00000136 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded 39.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000007 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded 31.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0186 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded 88.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded down 27.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000005 BTC.

CROAT Profile

CROAT (CRYPTO:CROAT) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. CROAT’s total supply is 86,298,928 coins. CROAT’s official website is croat.cat. CROAT’s official Twitter account is @croatcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Croat is a virtual coin or criptocurrency based on Cryptonote algorithm. Their objective is to create a Catalan product, a tool destined to be used by the people, governed by the people, and that brings benefits directly to the people. Croat was one of the most used and longest lived of the Catalan coins (fiat). Croat is an important part of the historical dentity of the Catalan people. Croat as an altcoin brings the Catalan coin from the past into the future.A tool within everyone’s reach, justified not only by economical needs, but also by historical, cultural and personal ones. More info on Croat's history here. facebook “

Buying and Selling CROAT

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CROAT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CROAT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CROAT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

