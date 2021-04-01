Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $78.70.

CROX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Pivotal Research increased their target price on Crocs from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Crocs from $71.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Crocs from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price objective on Crocs from $60.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Crocs from $75.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th.

Shares of NASDAQ CROX traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $80.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,734 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,084,987. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The business’s 50 day moving average is $79.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.21. Crocs has a 12-month low of $13.51 and a 12-month high of $86.40. The firm has a market cap of $5.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.77.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The textile maker reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.27. Crocs had a return on equity of 102.93% and a net margin of 12.08%. The firm had revenue of $411.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $408.71 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Crocs will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Andrew Rees sold 5,100 shares of Crocs stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.12, for a total value of $357,612.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 849,848 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,591,341.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ian Bickley sold 10,000 shares of Crocs stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.31, for a total value of $823,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 62,116 shares in the company, valued at $5,112,767.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 101,016 shares of company stock valued at $7,816,627. 2.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Crocs in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,859,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Crocs by 982.5% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,982 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 6,337 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Crocs during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Ballew Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Crocs during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $353,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Crocs during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $7,145,000. Institutional investors own 95.34% of the company’s stock.

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children. It offers various footwear products, including sandals, wedges, flips, slides clogs, charms, and shoes under the Crocs brand name.

