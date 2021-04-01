Crown ElectroKinetics (NASDAQ:CRKN) Shares Up 7%

Crown ElectroKinetics Corp. (NASDAQ:CRKN) shares shot up 7% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $4.69 and last traded at $4.61. 159,036 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 16% from the average session volume of 188,383 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.31.

Several research firms have recently commented on CRKN. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Crown ElectroKinetics in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Roth Capital began coverage on shares of Crown ElectroKinetics in a research note on Monday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.89.

There is no company description available for Crown Electrokinetics Corp..

