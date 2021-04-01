Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) Shares Purchased by Impactive Capital LP

Impactive Capital LP boosted its position in shares of Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) by 33.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 624,526 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 155,818 shares during the period. Crown accounts for 9.7% of Impactive Capital LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Impactive Capital LP owned approximately 0.46% of Crown worth $62,578,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Crown by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 311,940 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,256,000 after acquiring an additional 12,487 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its position in shares of Crown by 539.8% during the fourth quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 28,281 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,834,000 after buying an additional 23,861 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Crown during the third quarter valued at about $11,093,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Crown by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 25,340 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,539,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Crown during the third quarter valued at about $813,000. 87.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Crown stock traded up $2.17 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $99.21. 12,401 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,050,487. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.14. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $51.46 and a 12 month high of $101.95. The business’s 50-day moving average is $97.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.47.

Crown (NYSE:CCK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.22. Crown had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 33.90%. The firm had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Crown announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, February 25th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the industrial products company to repurchase up to 11.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 11th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 10th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. Crown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.66%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Crown from $114.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Crown from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Crown from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Crown from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Crown from $107.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.42.

Crown Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products and equipment for consumer goods and industrial products in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products for consumer goods, including steel and aluminum cans for food, beverage, household, and other consumer products; glass bottles for beverage product; and metal vacuum closures and steel crowns through its sales organization to the soft drink, food, citrus, brewing, household products, personal care, and various other industries.

