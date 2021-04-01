Crown Tops 24 Hour Volume of $26,438.00 (CRW)

Crown (CURRENCY:CRW) traded down 0.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on April 1st. One Crown coin can currently be purchased for about $0.18 or 0.00000298 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Crown has a total market cap of $4.75 million and $26,438.00 worth of Crown was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Crown has traded up 14.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $59,268.67 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $562.38 or 0.00948858 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $229.28 or 0.00386853 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $30.93 or 0.00052182 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002073 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 17.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000348 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000548 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00002671 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded down 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Crown Profile

CRW is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on October 8th, 2014. Crown’s total supply is 26,871,445 coins. Crown’s official Twitter account is @CrownPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Crown is /r/Crown and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Crown is crownplatform.com . Crown’s official message board is medium.com/crownplatform

Crown Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crown directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Crown should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Crown using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

