Crypto Village Accelerator 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $78,558.00 (CVA)

Crypto Village Accelerator (CURRENCY:CVA) traded 142.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on April 1st. During the last week, Crypto Village Accelerator has traded up 148.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Crypto Village Accelerator token can currently be purchased for about $0.0654 or 0.00000111 BTC on major exchanges. Crypto Village Accelerator has a total market cap of $6.20 million and $78,558.00 worth of Crypto Village Accelerator was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.69 or 0.00051958 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.01 or 0.00020325 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $381.80 or 0.00646354 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.33 or 0.00068276 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001694 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0180 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001698 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000856 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.39 or 0.00026058 BTC.

Crypto Village Accelerator Profile

Crypto Village Accelerator is a token. Its genesis date was October 16th, 2019. Crypto Village Accelerator’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 94,863,874 tokens. The official website for Crypto Village Accelerator is cryptovillageaccelerator.com

Crypto Village Accelerator Token Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crypto Village Accelerator directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Crypto Village Accelerator should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Crypto Village Accelerator using one of the exchanges listed above.

