CryptoFlow (CFL) Price Tops $0.0118 on Exchanges

CryptoFlow (CURRENCY:CFL) traded down 4.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on April 1st. CryptoFlow has a total market capitalization of $1.09 million and $14,212.00 worth of CryptoFlow was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CryptoFlow coin can now be purchased for about $0.0118 or 0.00000020 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, CryptoFlow has traded down 21.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001689 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $38.07 or 0.00064274 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00000969 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $194.79 or 0.00328856 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.13 or 0.00006965 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $461.03 or 0.00778322 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $52.47 or 0.00088584 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.22 or 0.00047641 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.12 or 0.00028900 BTC.

About CryptoFlow

CryptoFlow’s total supply is 386,848,901 coins and its circulating supply is 92,026,159 coins. CryptoFlow’s official Twitter account is @CryptoFlow7 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for CryptoFlow is cryptoflow.co.uk

Buying and Selling CryptoFlow

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoFlow directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CryptoFlow should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CryptoFlow using one of the exchanges listed above.

