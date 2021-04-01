CryptoFranc Hits Market Cap of $2.13 Million (XCHF)

CryptoFranc (CURRENCY:XCHF) traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on April 1st. During the last seven days, CryptoFranc has traded 1.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One CryptoFranc coin can now be purchased for $1.07 or 0.00001823 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. CryptoFranc has a total market capitalization of $2.13 million and $37,942.00 worth of CryptoFranc was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29.81 or 0.00050943 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.55 or 0.00019737 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000375 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $373.56 or 0.00638454 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $39.62 or 0.00067707 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001711 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001717 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000852 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.14 or 0.00025878 BTC.

CryptoFranc Profile

CryptoFranc (XCHF) is a coin. Its launch date was November 1st, 2018. CryptoFranc’s total supply is 2,000,000 coins. CryptoFranc’s official Twitter account is @SwissTokens and its Facebook page is accessible here . CryptoFranc’s official message board is www.swisscryptotokens.ch/blog . The official website for CryptoFranc is www.swisscryptotokens.ch

According to CryptoCompare, “The CryptoFranc (XCHF) is an ERC-20 stablecoin issued by Swiss Crypto Tokens AG, representing a Swiss Franc denominated bond. All XCHF are fully backed by physical CHF banknotes which are audited by Grant Thornton Bank Audit Ltd on a monthly basis.”

Buying and Selling CryptoFranc

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoFranc directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CryptoFranc should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CryptoFranc using one of the exchanges listed above.

