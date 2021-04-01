Cryptopay (CPAY) Market Capitalization Hits $5.74 Million

Cryptopay (CURRENCY:CPAY) traded 11.8% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on April 1st. Cryptopay has a market capitalization of $5.74 million and approximately $742.00 worth of Cryptopay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cryptopay token can currently be bought for $0.0839 or 0.00000142 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Cryptopay has traded 4% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.41 or 0.00051320 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.20 or 0.00020579 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000370 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $379.43 or 0.00640279 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $40.75 or 0.00068756 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001689 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001693 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.46 or 0.00026088 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000850 BTC.

Cryptopay Token Profile

Cryptopay (CPAY) is a token. Cryptopay’s total supply is 90,414,745 tokens and its circulating supply is 68,378,738 tokens. The official message board for Cryptopay is blog.cryptopay.me . Cryptopay’s official website is cryptopay.me . Cryptopay’s official Twitter account is @cryptopay and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Cryptopay is a platform that will leverage the Ethereum blockchain to empower their digital payment solutions. Cryptopay provides services like a Bitcoin wallet, a CPAY credit card, a Bitcoin payment gateway, brokerage services, and a Peer-to-Peer marketplace. Cryptopay token will benefit the tokens holders with a monthly basis reward, starting with 10% of the total revenue from the services available. Depending on the business success, it could be replaced by referral commissions. “

Buying and Selling Cryptopay

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptopay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cryptopay should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cryptopay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

