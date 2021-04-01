CryptoPing Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $1,622.00 (PING)

CryptoPing (CURRENCY:PING) traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on April 1st. In the last seven days, CryptoPing has traded 52.4% lower against the US dollar. CryptoPing has a total market capitalization of $3.06 million and approximately $1,622.00 worth of CryptoPing was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CryptoPing token can now be purchased for about $0.42 or 0.00000714 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get CryptoPing alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001694 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.92 or 0.00064190 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00000970 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 27% higher against the dollar and now trades at $233.58 or 0.00395432 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.08 or 0.00006913 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $482.37 or 0.00816610 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $53.70 or 0.00090915 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $28.55 or 0.00048337 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.07 or 0.00028906 BTC.

CryptoPing Token Profile

CryptoPing’s total supply is 7,257,786 tokens. CryptoPing’s official website is cryptoping.tech . CryptoPing’s official Twitter account is @cryptoping and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling CryptoPing

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoPing directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CryptoPing should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CryptoPing using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for CryptoPing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CryptoPing and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.