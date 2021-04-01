CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) Price Up 31.8% Over Last 7 Days

CryptoVerificationCoin (CURRENCY:CVCC) traded down 10.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on April 1st. During the last seven days, CryptoVerificationCoin has traded 31.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. CryptoVerificationCoin has a market capitalization of $337,513.08 and $9.00 worth of CryptoVerificationCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CryptoVerificationCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.58 or 0.00000981 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000463 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.43 or 0.00037987 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001284 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded up 201.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000358 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00001622 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 16.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00003160 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0596 or 0.00000101 BTC.

NestEGG Coin (EGG) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0252 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Cashhand (CHND) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00002858 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin Coin Profile

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) is a coin. CryptoVerificationCoin’s total supply is 36,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 582,595 coins. CryptoVerificationCoin’s official website is cryptoverificationcoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “CryptoVerificationCoin is a platform for verification services related to the crypto-sphere. CVCC clears the project as SAFE only after it passes its project security parameters and safety guidelines. Like for developers, all background verification data are encrypted and saved only to be used in situations of frauds or exit scams. “

