CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Shares Acquired by JCIC Asset Management Inc.

JCIC Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 6.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 44,474 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,567 shares during the quarter. CSX makes up about 1.6% of JCIC Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. JCIC Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in CSX were worth $4,036,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CSX in the 4th quarter valued at $297,000. National Pension Service increased its stake in CSX by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,021,750 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $92,724,000 after buying an additional 22,949 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC increased its stake in CSX by 82.1% in the 4th quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 7,581 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $688,000 after buying an additional 3,417 shares during the period. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in CSX in the 4th quarter valued at $93,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CSX in the 4th quarter valued at $251,000. 73.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CSX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of CSX from $84.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of CSX from $87.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of CSX from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of CSX from $114.00 to $113.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.60.

Shares of CSX stock traded up $0.49 on Thursday, hitting $96.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 84,180 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,011,963. CSX Co. has a 52-week low of $53.25 and a 52-week high of $98.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $92.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $87.86. The company has a market capitalization of $73.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.18.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The transportation company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.04. CSX had a net margin of 26.08% and a return on equity of 22.83%. The business had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.99 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that CSX Co. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. This is a positive change from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. CSX’s payout ratio is currently 26.86%.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

