CTI BioPharma Corp. (NASDAQ:CTIC) Short Interest Update

CTI BioPharma Corp. (NASDAQ:CTIC) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 401,300 shares, a decline of 17.7% from the February 28th total of 487,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 625,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTIC opened at $2.91 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.10. CTI BioPharma has a one year low of $0.80 and a one year high of $4.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $223.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.28 and a beta of 0.86.

Get CTI BioPharma alerts:

CTI BioPharma (NASDAQ:CTIC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.04). On average, equities research analysts forecast that CTI BioPharma will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CTIC. Lake Street Capital upped their target price on shares of CTI BioPharma from $8.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CTI BioPharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.25.

In related news, major shareholder Orbimed Advisors Llc sold 2,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.50, for a total value of $7,000,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 6.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in CTI BioPharma during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in CTI BioPharma during the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in CTI BioPharma during the fourth quarter worth about $65,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in CTI BioPharma during the fourth quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in CTI BioPharma during the third quarter worth about $50,000. 52.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CTI BioPharma Company Profile

CTI BioPharma Corp., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel targeted therapies for blood-related cancers in the United States. It develops pacritinib, an investigational oral kinase inhibitor with specificity for JAK2, FLT3, IRAK1, and CSF1R, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of adult patients with myelofibrosis.

Recommended Story: Straddles

Receive News & Ratings for CTI BioPharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CTI BioPharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.