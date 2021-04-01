CTS Co. (NYSE:CTS) Shares Bought by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in CTS Co. (NYSE:CTS) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,626,481 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 88,800 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned about 11.24% of CTS worth $124,497,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of CTS during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CTS during the 4th quarter worth $57,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CTS during the 4th quarter worth $69,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CTS during the 4th quarter worth $237,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CTS during the 4th quarter worth $263,000. 93.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CTS stock opened at $31.06 on Thursday. CTS Co. has a 52 week low of $18.17 and a 52 week high of $37.26. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a PE ratio of 33.76 and a beta of 0.79.

CTS (NYSE:CTS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The electronics maker reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.09. CTS had a net margin of 7.16% and a return on equity of 8.51%. The business had revenue of $123.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.89 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that CTS Co. will post 1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 19th will be given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 18th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. CTS’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.03%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CTS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 4th.

CTS Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells sensors, electronic components, and actuators primarily to original equipment manufacturers and tier one suppliers for the aerospace and defense, industrial, information technology, medical, telecommunications, and transportation markets. It offers sensors and actuators for use in passenger or commercial vehicles; electronic components for use in telecommunications infrastructure, information technology and other high-speed applications, switches, and potentiometers; and fabricated piezoelectric materials and substrates for use primarily in medical, industrial, aerospace and defense, and information technology markets.

