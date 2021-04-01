CuriosityStream (NASDAQ:CURI) Shares Gap Up to $13.55

CuriosityStream Inc. (NASDAQ:CURI) shares gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $13.55, but opened at $14.68. CuriosityStream shares last traded at $14.54, with a volume of 16,444 shares changing hands.

CURI has been the subject of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on CuriosityStream in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Roth Capital began coverage on CuriosityStream in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Barrington Research began coverage on CuriosityStream in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered CuriosityStream from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, B. Riley lowered CuriosityStream from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.83.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.33.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CURI. Basso Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in CuriosityStream during the 4th quarter valued at about $68,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CuriosityStream in the fourth quarter valued at about $110,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of CuriosityStream in the fourth quarter valued at about $141,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in shares of CuriosityStream in the fourth quarter valued at about $168,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in shares of CuriosityStream in the fourth quarter valued at about $206,000. 29.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CuriosityStream Inc operates as a media and entertainment company. The company provides premium video programming services in various categories of factual entertainment, including science, history, society, nature, lifestyle, and technology through subscription video on-demand (SVoD) platforms, as well as through bundled content licenses for SVoD and linear offerings, partner bulk sales, brand partnerships, and content sales.

