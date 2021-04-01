Curis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRIS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.68 Million

Analysts forecast that Curis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRIS) will report sales of $2.68 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Curis’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.31 million to $3.04 million. Curis posted sales of $2.71 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Curis will report full-year sales of $11.24 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $10.54 million to $11.94 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $11.81 million, with estimates ranging from $10.75 million to $12.87 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Curis.

Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $3.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.74 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.22) earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CRIS. TheStreet raised shares of Curis from a “d-” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on shares of Curis from $4.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Jonestrading upped their price objective on shares of Curis from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of Curis from $9.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, B. Riley started coverage on shares of Curis in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.17.

Shares of CRIS opened at $11.32 on Thursday. Curis has a 12-month low of $0.62 and a 12-month high of $13.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.80 and a beta of 3.29.

In other news, CEO James E. Dentzer sold 2,283 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.96, for a total transaction of $25,021.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 70,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $771,167.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 7.34% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CRIS. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Curis during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Curis by 33.2% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 44,140 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 11,000 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Curis in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Curis in the third quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new stake in Curis in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $82,000. 34.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Curis

Curis, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of drug candidates for the treatment of human cancers in the United States. Its clinical stage drug candidates include CA-4948, an oral small molecule drug candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of non-hodgkin lymphomas, and acute myeloid leukemia and myelodysplastic syndromes; CI-8993, a monoclonal antibody designed to antagonize the V-domain Ig suppressor of T cell activation; and Fimepinostat, an oral dual inhibitor of HDAC and PI3K enzymes for the treatment of patients with MYC-altered diffuse large B-cell lymphoma and solid tumors.

