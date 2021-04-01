CustomContractNetwork (CCN) Reaches Market Capitalization of $187,420.63

CustomContractNetwork (CURRENCY:CCN) traded 112.6% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on April 1st. One CustomContractNetwork coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, CustomContractNetwork has traded down 78.1% against the dollar. CustomContractNetwork has a total market cap of $187,420.63 and approximately $19.00 worth of CustomContractNetwork was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get CustomContractNetwork alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $196.77 or 0.00335269 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 20.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0640 or 0.00000109 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00003467 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 14.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0459 or 0.00000078 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001101 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000267 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000581 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00004086 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002376 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000779 BTC.

About CustomContractNetwork

CustomContractNetwork (CCN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on January 22nd, 2014. CustomContractNetwork’s total supply is 890,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,620,841,876 coins. The Reddit community for CustomContractNetwork is /r/ccntoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for CustomContractNetwork is medium.com/@ccntoken . CustomContractNetwork’s official website is customcontract.network . CustomContractNetwork’s official Twitter account is @CCNProject

According to CryptoCompare, “CannaCoin runs on a decentralized blockchain platform similar to bitcoin allowing users to send money across the network within seconds. This decentralized network is free of any central authority and follows the core principles set forth by the bitcoin community. The block reward halves every year and difficulty retargets using the kimoto gravity well. The coin is scrypt, block time is 60 seconds, and the total supply is capped at 13.14 million. CannaCoin uses Peer2Peer technology where money can be transferred between two users without the need for a third party. This enables the user to process transactions for the fraction of the cost charged by banks or financial institutions. “

Buying and Selling CustomContractNetwork

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CustomContractNetwork directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CustomContractNetwork should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CustomContractNetwork using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CustomContractNetwork Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CustomContractNetwork and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.