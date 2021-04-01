CustomContractNetwork Reaches Market Cap of $96,036.90 (CCN)

CustomContractNetwork (CURRENCY:CCN) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on April 1st. CustomContractNetwork has a market capitalization of $96,036.90 and approximately $31.00 worth of CustomContractNetwork was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CustomContractNetwork coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, CustomContractNetwork has traded down 77.9% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $203.75 or 0.00344650 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0591 or 0.00000100 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00003463 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0427 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001088 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000270 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000566 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00004095 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00000824 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00002377 BTC.

CustomContractNetwork Profile

CustomContractNetwork (CRYPTO:CCN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 22nd, 2014. CustomContractNetwork’s total supply is 890,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,620,841,876 coins. CustomContractNetwork’s official website is customcontract.network . The Reddit community for CustomContractNetwork is /r/ccntoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CustomContractNetwork’s official message board is medium.com/@ccntoken . CustomContractNetwork’s official Twitter account is @CCNProject

According to CryptoCompare, “CannaCoin runs on a decentralized blockchain platform similar to bitcoin allowing users to send money across the network within seconds. This decentralized network is free of any central authority and follows the core principles set forth by the bitcoin community. The block reward halves every year and difficulty retargets using the kimoto gravity well. The coin is scrypt, block time is 60 seconds, and the total supply is capped at 13.14 million. CannaCoin uses Peer2Peer technology where money can be transferred between two users without the need for a third party. This enables the user to process transactions for the fraction of the cost charged by banks or financial institutions. “

