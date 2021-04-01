cVault.finance Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1.63 Million (CORE)

cVault.finance (CURRENCY:CORE) traded up 4.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on April 1st. In the last seven days, cVault.finance has traded 25.7% higher against the US dollar. cVault.finance has a total market cap of $56.83 million and approximately $1.63 million worth of cVault.finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One cVault.finance token can now be purchased for approximately $5,683.47 or 0.09606814 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001691 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.91 or 0.00064080 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00000974 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $189.49 or 0.00320293 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.15 or 0.00007006 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $452.71 or 0.00765225 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.81 or 0.00089261 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $28.57 or 0.00048295 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.18 or 0.00029044 BTC.

About cVault.finance

cVault.finance was first traded on August 3rd, 2017. cVault.finance’s total supply is 10,000 tokens. cVault.finance’s official Twitter account is @coremedia_info . The official website for cVault.finance is cvault.finance

cVault.finance Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as cVault.finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade cVault.finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy cVault.finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

