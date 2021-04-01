CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF) Shares Bought by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,152,936 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 77,903 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 1.59% of CVB Financial worth $41,983,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in CVB Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in CVB Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $71,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in CVB Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $150,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in CVB Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $234,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CVB Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $262,000. 68.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded CVB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.50.

Shares of CVB Financial stock opened at $22.09 on Thursday. CVB Financial Corp. has a one year low of $15.57 and a one year high of $25.00. The company has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a PE ratio of 16.99 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.94.

CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $118.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.80 million. CVB Financial had a return on equity of 9.06% and a net margin of 36.90%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CVB Financial Corp. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. CVB Financial’s payout ratio is 48.65%.

CVB Financial Company Profile

CVB Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Business Bank, a state-chartered bank that provides banking and financial services to small to mid-sized businesses and individuals. The company offers checking, savings, money market, and time certificates of deposit products for business and personal accounts; and serves as a federal tax depository for business customers.

