CVCoin (CVN) Market Capitalization Tops $11.73 Million

CVCoin (CURRENCY:CVN) traded up 50.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on April 1st. During the last seven days, CVCoin has traded 155.1% higher against the US dollar. One CVCoin token can now be purchased for $0.95 or 0.00001609 BTC on major exchanges. CVCoin has a market capitalization of $11.73 million and $817,894.00 worth of CVCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001700 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.02 or 0.00062881 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00000990 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $192.40 or 0.00326820 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.15 or 0.00007045 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.70 or 0.00087815 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $425.80 or 0.00723295 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.07 or 0.00047681 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.00 or 0.00030575 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

CVCoin Profile

CVCoin’s total supply is 15,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,380,890 tokens. CVCoin’s official website is crypviser.network . CVCoin’s official message board is medium.com/@crypviser . CVCoin’s official Twitter account is @cvcoin_ico and its Facebook page is accessible here

CVCoin Token Trading

