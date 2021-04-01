CVD Equipment Co. (NASDAQ:CVV) Short Interest Update

CVD Equipment Co. (NASDAQ:CVV) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,400 shares, an increase of 41.8% from the February 28th total of 16,500 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 91,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in CVD Equipment stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in CVD Equipment Co. (NASDAQ:CVV) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 11,485 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.17% of CVD Equipment as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CVD Equipment stock opened at $4.10 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 3.85 and a quick ratio of 3.43. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.50. CVD Equipment has a fifty-two week low of $2.20 and a fifty-two week high of $7.83.

CVD Equipment Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells equipment and process solutions that are used to develop and manufacture materials and coatings for research and industrial applications in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: CVD, SDC, and CVD Materials.

