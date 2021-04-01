CWA Asset Management Group LLC Acquires 17,863 Shares of Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC increased its position in Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 493,259 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,863 shares during the quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC owned about 0.26% of Plains GP worth $4,168,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Plains GP by 270.2% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 25,525 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 18,631 shares during the last quarter. OTA Financial Group L.P. raised its stake in shares of Plains GP by 27.5% during the fourth quarter. OTA Financial Group L.P. now owns 94,572 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $799,000 after buying an additional 20,384 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Plains GP during the third quarter worth approximately $4,701,000. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Plains GP by 230.2% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,681,094 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $14,205,000 after buying an additional 1,171,905 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Plains GP by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 3,732,828 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $31,535,000 after buying an additional 443,933 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.48% of the company’s stock.

PAGP traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $9.24. 111,069 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,183,934. Plains GP Holdings, L.P. has a 1-year low of $4.91 and a 1-year high of $12.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.35. The stock has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.43 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The pipeline company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.33). Plains GP had a positive return on equity of 12.33% and a negative net margin of 1.89%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Plains GP Holdings, L.P. will post 8.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 29th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.79%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 28th. Plains GP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.73%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Plains GP from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Wolfe Research reissued a “peer perform” rating on shares of Plains GP in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Plains GP from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Plains GP in a report on Monday. Finally, Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Plains GP in a report on Monday, February 1st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.42.

Plains GP Company Profile

Plains GP Holdings, L.P. owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics. The Transportation segment engages in the transportation of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGLs) on pipelines, gathering systems, trucks, and barges.

