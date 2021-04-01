CWA Asset Management Group LLC Acquires 37 Shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,075 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in NVR were worth $4,386,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in NVR by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 395 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,613,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in NVR by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,881 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $68,873,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in NVR during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $563,000. Barclays PLC raised its stake in NVR by 186.3% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,603 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,020,000 after purchasing an additional 4,947 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in NVR by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,334 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,443,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. 82.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other NVR news, insider Eugene James Bredow sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4,520.00, for a total transaction of $4,520,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,826 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,253,520. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Matthew B. Kelpy sold 463 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4,500.00, for a total value of $2,083,500.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 575 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,587,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NVR traded up $40.62 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $4,751.55. The company had a trading volume of 155 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,727. The company has a market capitalization of $17.47 billion, a PE ratio of 21.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 6.08, a quick ratio of 3.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. NVR, Inc. has a one year low of $2,294.72 and a one year high of $4,832.80. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4,617.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4,282.94.

NVR (NYSE:NVR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The construction company reported $76.93 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $79.82 by ($2.89). The company had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.37 billion. NVR had a return on equity of 33.14% and a net margin of 12.16%. The company’s revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $64.41 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that NVR, Inc. will post 229.39 earnings per share for the current year.

NVR announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Monday, December 14th that permits the company to buyback $300.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the construction company to reacquire up to 2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of research firms have issued reports on NVR. KeyCorp began coverage on NVR in a research note on Monday, March 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $5,450.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $5,290.00 price objective on shares of NVR in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. UBS Group began coverage on NVR in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5,558.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research began coverage on NVR in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut NVR from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $3,968.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4,977.20.

NVR Company Profile

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking. It primarily constructs and sells single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers, and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

