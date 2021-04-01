CWA Asset Management Group LLC Acquires 6,478 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 11.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,692 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,478 shares during the quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $3,141,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VWO. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $730,152,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 143.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,735,639 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $988,953,000 after acquiring an additional 11,631,044 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,763,920 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,641,800,000 after acquiring an additional 3,907,111 shares during the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 681.9% during the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 3,580,384 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $179,413,000 after acquiring an additional 3,122,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 21,193,430 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,062,002,000 after acquiring an additional 2,319,004 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VWO traded up $0.71 during trading on Thursday, hitting $52.76. 397,703 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,974,098. The business’s fifty day moving average is $53.53 and its 200 day moving average is $49.45. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $32.26 and a fifty-two week high of $56.66.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

