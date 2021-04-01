CWA Asset Management Group LLC Acquires 9,588 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 19.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 59,168 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,588 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $3,100,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CMCSA. WC Walker & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Comcast in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,324,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Comcast in the 4th quarter valued at about $330,000. West Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comcast in the 4th quarter valued at about $105,000. Round Rock Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comcast in the 4th quarter valued at about $243,000. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 42,916 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $2,249,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.56% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Maritza Gomez Montiel sold 2,000 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.97, for a total value of $99,940.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $658,104.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CMCSA shares. Pivotal Research raised their price target on shares of Comcast from $60.00 to $63.00 in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Comcast from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Comcast from $59.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Comcast from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Cowen upgraded shares of Comcast from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.28.

Shares of NASDAQ:CMCSA traded up $0.85 during trading on Thursday, hitting $54.96. 698,031 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,027,285. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company has a market cap of $251.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $54.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.88. Comcast Co. has a 52-week low of $32.05 and a 52-week high of $58.58.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The cable giant reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $27.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.79 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 15.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. This is a positive change from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 6th. Comcast’s payout ratio is 29.39%.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand, as well as sells advertising.

