CWA Asset Management Group LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in FirstCash, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of FirstCash, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS) by 10.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 101,621 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,702 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC owned 0.25% of FirstCash worth $7,118,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FCFS. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of FirstCash during the third quarter worth $28,000. Motco acquired a new position in shares of FirstCash during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of FirstCash during the third quarter worth $65,000. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FirstCash during the fourth quarter worth $209,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of FirstCash during the fourth quarter worth $268,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.04% of the company’s stock.

Get FirstCash alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:FCFS traded up $1.40 on Thursday, reaching $67.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,787 shares, compared to its average volume of 318,617. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $65.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.93. FirstCash, Inc. has a 52-week low of $51.15 and a 52-week high of $78.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.67 and a beta of 0.75.

FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.02. FirstCash had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 11.48%. The business had revenue of $392.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $390.53 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that FirstCash, Inc. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. FirstCash’s payout ratio is currently 27.76%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FirstCash from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.67.

FirstCash Company Profile

FirstCash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates retail pawn stores in the United States and Latin America. Its pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including jewelry, electronics, tools, appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and retails merchandise acquired through collateral forfeitures on forfeited pawn loans and over-the-counter purchases of merchandise directly from customers.

See Also: What is the Bid-Ask Spread?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCFS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FirstCash, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS).

Receive News & Ratings for FirstCash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstCash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.